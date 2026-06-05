Former pacer Ashok Dinda in race for Bengal bowling coach’s post

Former pacer Ashok Dinda, at present a mi­nister of state, is also in the fray for the Bengal bowling coach’s role.

The bowling coach’s post in the senior men’s team is still vacant after the Cricket Association of Bengal had retained Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the head coach and named former national selector Surendra Bhave as deputy coach-cum-batting consultant.

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The CAB had zeroed in on former Australia speedster Shaun Tait, who was offered the state bowling coach’s role for which he would have had to work with all age groups.

Negotiations between the CAB and Tait — who resigned from the Bangladesh fast bowling coach’s position on Thursday — had been on, but it was learnt that they haven’t led to any agreement between the parties.

That the CAB will have to shell out an exorbitant amount (of ₹2 crore or more per year) to hire Tait appears to have put the association on the back foot. “Alongside that, there are other recurring expenses if Tait comes on board,” an association insider stated.

At the moment, it appears the association is keener on a homegrown ex-player for the bowling coach’s role. “Tait’s case is different, given his profile. But our first choice is always the ones who have served our state. That way, Ashok Dinda also fits the bill,” a senior CAB official said on Thursday.

However, it also remains to be seen if Dinda, who has featured in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is and has 420 first-class wickets, gets the nod from the current state government if the CAB offers him the job.