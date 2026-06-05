Gautam Gambhir ends silence on Rishabh Pant's removal from Test vice-captaincy, backs Sai Sudharsan

1 4 India's head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference ahead of a Test cricket match against Afghanistan, in Mullanpur, Friday, June 5, 2026. PTI picture

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday said Sai Sudharsan has not got a fair run at the No.3 slot and indicated that the left-hander will be preferred over Devdutt Padikkal in the Test format ahead of the one-off game against Afghanistan here.

Gambhir also stated that the team will prepare four spinners for the tour of Sri Lanka in August.

India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test starting here on Saturday which is not a part of the current World Test Championship cycle, in which the home side is currently placed sixth.

"Sai Sudharsan has not got a fair chance. He played mostly in England and I believe he needs to get a fair chance," Gambhir told the reporters here.

"We can (only) pick 11 (players) and Sai isn't in bad form. He scored 700 runs in IPL. If we judge Sai on basis of 4-5 games we will never be able to build something," he added.

2 4 KL Rahul, left, and others during a practice session ahead of a Test cricket match against Afghanistan, in Mullanpur, Friday, June 5, 2026. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, right, and bowling coach Morne Morkel, back left, are also seen. PTI picture

With Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey are aiming for one spot as a left-arm spinner, Gambhir said India will need to prepare multiple spin bowling options for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

"Manav and Harsh are to a certain extent similar but different also in terms of release points. This match gives us a chance to determine our fourth spinner as we will take four spinners in Sri Lanka," he said.

"We will need to prepare differently when we go to New Zealand. So, we will pull out a few ODI regulars who play Tests. We understand we need to prepare better for Tests," Gambhir added.

3 4 Gautam Gambhir, left, along with a support staff during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Chandigarh, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. PTI picture

Gambhir also finally broke his silence on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant being replaced by KL Rahul as the Test vice-captain.

Pant, who had a below-par Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season for the Lucknow Super Giants, then lost his Test vice-captaincy, leading to a lot of speculation. Gambhir emphasised on the need for Pant to respect match situations.

Gambhir said the batter has his backing but needs to read the game situation better.

"We don't want Rishabh Pant to change but international cricket demands players to respect match situations," Gambhir said.

4 4 Dhruv Jurel, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of a Test cricket match against Afghanistan, in Mullanpur, Friday, June 5, 2026. PTI picture

He also added that the team management would really like it if Pant were to adapt to match situations more and play accordingly.

“I don't think you need a formal title to be a leader in a lead set-up like this. I think Rishabh understands that, and I think he's committed to being a good role model and a senior player,” the former Netherlands all-rounder told reporters.

"With Rishabh's brilliance, we don't want to take away all the stuff that he does. Occasionally, if he can adjust his game to play the situation slightly more, I think that's something you'll see him work on. But he's been in great spirits again. He's one of those guys who's happy and cheerful and drives the spirit in the team. We've got no complaints from him. You wouldn't even notice that his role in the leadership structure has changed. So, no concerns about Rishabh, and I can't wait to see him back again," he added.