India set 193-run target after Sundar, Bumrah skittle England for 192 at Lord’s

India set to chase a target of 193 to win the third Test after bowling out England for 192 in their second innings on the fourth day here on Sunday.

Resuming the final session at 175 for 6, England lost their remaining four wickets for just 17 runs, with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) taking two of them.

Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar (4/22), who had struck twice in the second session to leave England reeling at tea, dismissed skipper Ben Stokes (33) soon after the break before removing last man Shoaib Bashir (2).

Bumrah accounted for Chris Woakes (10) and Brydon Carse (1) as England folded quickly.

Earlier in the second session, Sundar cleaned up first-innings centurion Joe Root (40) to break a 67-run stand with Stokes, before rattling the off stump of Jamie Smith (5) in the 47th over.

In the morning, Mohammed Siraj struck twice while Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a wicket each as England went to lunch at 98 for 4.

India were bowled out for 387 in their first innings on Friday, matching England’s total.

Brief Scores: England 1st innings: 387 India 1st innings: 387 England 2nd innings: 192 all out in 62.1 overs (Joe Root 40, Ben Stokes 33; Washington Sundar 4/22, Mohammed Siraj 2/31, Jasprit Bumrah 2/38).

