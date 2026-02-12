India look to fine tune batting strategy ahead of Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup

India will need to revisit their batting strategy to be in sync with the conditions as they gear up for tougher battles in the T20 World Cup.

Following the collapse against USA in their Cup opener last week, the game against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday gives India a perfect opportunity to iron out their batting flaws and be better prepared ahead of their clash with Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

Precisely, the high-profile battle against Pakistan already seems to be occupying a good part of their minds.

India had proved it again during last year’s Asia Cup that they are a good mile ahead of the current Pakistan team, both in terms of quality and skills. But the uncertain nature of the T20 format could come to the fore when they tackle Pakistan spinners — leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq, the off-break bowler with an unconventional action — on a slightly tacky Premadasa surface.

“We are excited to play (Pakistan). In any case, we were prepared beforehand for that game. We are analysing the other team’s batting and bowling. Batters are studying their bowlers, while bowlers are studying their batters. Planning is already on,” Tilak Varma, who batted at No.3 against the US, said on Wednesday, the eve of the Namibia game.

“Video analysis aside, we have the technology as well to assess how they are bowling, the kind of wickets there (in Colombo)... We have already begun our preparations for all of those, while we all have our set of shots too. So, we will decide which shot is more suitable, whether we need to keep attacking or be a little more patient. We will decide that accordingly.”

The confidence in the Indian camp can certainly be gauged by Tilak's words. But judiciousness in shot selection is a must. Against Namibia, India may still get away with their ultra-aggressive approach with the bat, though from a distance, the look of the Delhi pitch doesn't quite suggest a belter.

But what could make the proceedings even easier for India is the fact that they will be taking on a side that has barely played any form of competitive cricket under lights. "We weren't even allotted a training session under lights (before the India game). Don't know why," Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus rued.

Erasmus may have more reasons to feel aggrieved as the Canadian team trained simultaneously with India on another side of the ground on Wednesday. And Canada's next game, here against the UAE, has a 3pm start.

But as far as India are concerned, no matter how the pitch behaves, they cannot afford a delay in reading and analysing the surface. "Honestly, it's our late assessment of the pitch which created problems for us," Tilak acknowledged.

"After the previous game, (head coach) Gautam (Gambhir) Sir told us to maintain our intensity and approach, but just wait for an over or two if wickets are falling and during pressure situations, and then resume acceleration."

Tilak's impressive start at the Wankhede, also his comeback game after recovering from injury, met an abrupt end. But what bodes well for India is that the youngster is aware of the "responsibility" lying with him and captain Suryakumar Yadav during overs 7-16, which often turns out to be the deciding factor.