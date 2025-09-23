MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India fined for slow over-rate in third Women's ODI against Australia

PTI Published 23.09.25, 12:44 PM
India’s Sneh Rana plays a shot during the third and final ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. PTI picture.

The Indian women's cricket team was on Tuesday fined 10 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the third ODI here.

Hosts India suffered a 43-run defeat despite Smriti Mandhana's blazing 125-run knock to concede the series 1-2 to Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in statement.

"India captain Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan and fourth umpire Vrinda Rathi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

