Ian Healy calls for vigilance following BCCI issues new guidelines to players

The reshaping of Indian cricket. A strict, strong response from Indian cricket authorities basically admitting they have let discipline of their national team slip badly, says Australia's Healy

PTI Published 21.01.25, 12:41 PM
Ian Healy.

Ian Healy. Wikipedia.

Australia great Ian Healy said BCCI's 10-point guidelines to the players was an admission of eroding discipline within the Indian team, and he urged other cricketing nations to "stay vigilant" not to go through a similar situation.

Following India's 1-3 series loss to Australia in the recent Border-Gavaskar trophy, the BCCI has come out with a slew of measures, making it mandatory for all players "to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue." The policy also placed restrictions on the time the players would get with their families while on tour.

"The reshaping of Indian cricket. A strict, strong response from Indian cricket authorities basically admitting they have let discipline of their national team slip badly," Healy told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

"It made for extraordinary reading that the following issues could go unapproved for so long.

"Maybe administrators and players have disrespected the dream of representing a powerhouse of the sport. Australia - plus other countries - be aware as to how far things can get off the rails without noticing the effects. Stay vigilant. Take all that into the contest," he added.

The restrictions were put in place after some players travelled separately with their families during the Australia tour.

In the past, some of the senior cricketers have also travelled to and fro from stadiums in personal vehicles, which BCCI's operation team would arrange with the help of state units.

There has been criticism about one of the main support staff's personal manager being allowed access to the team hotel as well as in the hospitality box, earmarked for the national selectors.

The BCCI has now barred personal managers or assistants of players and support staff members from staying in the team hotel.

