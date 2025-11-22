Hopefully, we’ll go back to play four Tests against India: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma has been left wondering why world Test champions get to play just a two-Test series against India.

Bavuma, who led South Africa to the WTC title earlier this year, said the brief series does little justice to the contest between two of the strongest red-ball sides in world cricket.

“We woke up this morning to watch the Ashes. We watched with a bit of jealousy, knowing that they were playing five Tests. They’ll be going at each other,” Bavuma said.

“Hopefully, not too far in the future, but more in the near future, we’ll go back to play four Tests against India.”

He knows that teams have very little to say in such scheduling and it is entirely up to the International Cricket Council to take a call. The reigning champions aren’t also playing any home series in the current WTC cycle.

“Players are not involved when it comes to mapping out the schedule. I think every of our players who have had the opportunity to interact with the media, have had that question in front of them. They have voiced out their frustration,” he said.

“Look, however way the series goes, 1-1, 2-0, it would be nice for a three-Test series against a formidable team like India.

“And it’s just good for the fans, really, when people get to see good cricket, one team dominating, another team dominating. But there also being an opportunity for one team to come out as victors,” he said.

Bavuma wants to continue doing the good on-field work and compel the stakeholders to give them a fair deal.

“Like I’ve already said, as players, all we can do is what we’ve been trying to do out on the field, keep playing good cricket. That will attract the top nations and other nations to play a lot more cricket.”