MCG pitch rated ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC after Ashes Test chaos

The ICC on Monday rated the pitch used at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the fourth Ashes Test as unsatisfactory.

The governing body handed the MCG one demerit point after the pitch was deemed to be “too much in favour of the bowlers” in match referee Jeff Crowe’s assessment report.

Twenty wickets fell on the opening day of the Test in Melbourne on Boxing Day, which England eventually won inside two days.

“The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue for the fourth Ashes Test, has been deemed ‘unsatisfactory’ with the venue handed one demerit point under the ICC pitch and outfield monitoring process,” read an ICC statement.

Accumulation of six demerit points within a five-year period leads to a year’s ban on the venue.

Match referee Crowe delivered the verdict, explaining the decision behind the assessment of the surface. “The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers.

“With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point,” he stated.

The MCG pitch had drawn heavy criticism from England captain Ben Stokes following their four-wicket victory.