Hazlewood’s praise for Bhuvneshwar underlines veteran’s timeless swing in IPL resurgence

Josh Hazlewood, following his match-winning 4/12 against Delhi Capitals on Monday, had said he was “just following Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s lead.” Such a compliment from one who’s currently among the best all-format bowlers in world cricket certainly goes on to reflect the impact Bhuvneshwar still has at 36 years of age.

Monday’s game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium — where Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundle the Capitals out for just 75 with hard lengths and swing — wasn’t the only occasion when the former India quick turned back the clock and rattled the opposition batters.

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Yes, the figures of 3/5 (in three overs) against the Capitals in helpful conditions are his best so far in the current edition. But before Monday’s clash, Bhuvneshwar had thrice taken a three-wicket haul to take his tally of wickets to 14 from eight matches.

Anshul Kamboj, Sri Lankan quick Eshan Malinga and Jofra Archer also have 14 scalps apiece, but Bhuvneshwar’s bowling average (16.85) and economy rate (7.61) are superior to those of the other three pacers.

On some of the surfaces that have been unforgiving for bowlers, Bhuvneshwar has fared much better than some of the younger and faster bowlers. If there’s swing on offer, Bhuvneshwar has proved to be just as effective as he used to be in his prime.

“When there’s some help in the air, the mindset shifts towards being aggressive and looking for wickets,” Bhuvneshwar said on JioHotstar.

RCB will certainly be pleased if Bhuvneshwar finishes as the top wicket-taker in this IPL. But what stands out from the senior pacer’s perspective is the effort he’s putting in and staying motivated at this stage of his career when his chances of making an India comeback are almost nil.

Not to forget, even en route to RCB’s maiden IPL crown last year, Bhuvneshwar had 17 scalps from 14 games, the second-most (with Krunal Pandya) for his team behind Josh Hazlewood’s 22. That shows how consistent a performer he has been, even though his last India appearance was in November 2022 in a T20I versus New Zealand in Napier.

Not just for RCB, but even for his state team, Uttar Pradesh, Bhuvneshwar begins proceedings with the new ball, having done so in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy as well, where he took eight wickets from seven games and maintained an economy rate of seven.

“Obviously, at this stage, it’s extremely difficult for Bhuvi to return to the national team with so many young fast bowlers around. But he’s still motivated to perform, and that’s his speciality,” UP head coach Arvind Kapoor told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

“If he’s playing a competitive game, he’ll play it with all seriousness, no matter what his current situation is. He will never be there for time-pass. That seriousness is there even when he’s batting.”

The UP coach was keen on getting Bhuvneshwar for a few games of the last Ranji Trophy, but the latter didn’t want to occupy the place of a young pacer. “Bhuvi’s focus now is T20 cricket.

“I was quite keen on bringing him in for a few of our Ranji games, but he preferred not to, as he wanted the young quicks to be given a chance,” Kapoor said.

“He doesn’t talk much either. He’s a man of few words. But when it comes to sharing his experience or a few tips with youngsters, he’s always there,” the UP coach added.