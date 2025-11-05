MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 November 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana among players retained for WPL 2026: Report

Another Indian World Cup star Deepti Sharma, as well as Australians Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, have been released by their respective franchises

PTI Published 05.11.25, 11:39 PM
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and vice captain Smriti Mandhana hold the Indian tricolour as they celebrate after winning the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and vice captain Smriti Mandhana hold the Indian tricolour as they celebrate after winning the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. PTI

India's World Cup winning stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma are among some high-profile players retained by the Women's Premier League franchises ahead of the 2026 mega auction, according to a report.

Another Indian World Cup star Deepti Sharma, as well as Australians Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, have been released by their respective franchises, according to a 'ESPNcricinfo' report.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, two teams -- defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals -- have retained five players, the maximum allowed by WPL.

Also Read

Royals Challengers Bengaluru have retained four players, Gujarat Giants two and UP Warriorz one.

As per WPL retention rules, franchises can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, a maximum of two overseas players, and a maximum of two uncapped Indian players.

In case where the franchise wanted to retain five players, the rules state that at least one should be an uncapped Indian player.

The WPL has also, for the first time, decided to allow franchises to use right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction to buy back a player who was part of their squad in 2025.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tariffs are here to stay, even if the Supreme Court rules against Donald Trump

A loss at the court would be a severe setback for Trump, who has used the emergency powers law to punish countries globally with double-digit tariffs in an effort to convince them to sign trade deals and move factories back to the United States
Rahul Gandhi (left), Prashant Kishor
Quote left Quote right

The questions Rahul Gandhi is raising about the election process are valid, and EC must respond

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT