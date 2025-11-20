MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Guwahati works on balanced pitch as India look to avoid another Eden-style Test finish

Curators aim for a sporting surface offering early seam and later spin as concerns rise over avoiding a repeat of the three-day Eden Gardens finish for the series decider

Our Special Correspondent Published 20.11.25, 08:19 AM
Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. File picture

Head coach Gautam Gambhir had said India would be having no problems in playing on another Eden Gardens-like pitch in the second Test in Guwahati, which begins on Saturday. The Eden pitch, where the opening Test got over inside three days with South Africa winning by 30 runs, wasn't at all "unplayable", according to Gambhir.

However, for the decider in Guwahati, set for its maiden Test match, efforts are on to produce a sporting wicket so that the game doesn't end in three days.

Red-soil pitches usually offer turn and bounce. In Guwahati, with such a pitch on offer, one can expect the spinners to come into play from Day III onwards and extract quick turn. In the first two days, there could be some purchase for the pacers as well, while batters should get value for their shots.

"Again, batting won't be easy in Guwahati too, but all efforts are being made to ensure the Test goes till Day IV at least," a BCCI insider told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

However, it remains to be seen how the Assam Cricket Association, where Board secretary Devajit Saikia holds fort, tackles the situation if Gambhir tries to influence its curator or uses his influence for another Eden-like surface.

