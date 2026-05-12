Titans, Sunrisers in tussle for top spot as IPL 2026 playoff race tightens

With just a few more rounds of games left before IPL 2026 enters the business stage, the teams vying for the playoffs can be divided into two groups — the ones who are eyeing a top-two finish and the others who are desperate to clinch a last-four berth somehow.

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad fall in the first group. Both teams have played decent cricket this season and are strong contenders to finish among the toppers. In fact, when the two cross swords in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the reward for a win is quite straightforward — a place at the top of the points table.

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The Sunrisers have been stacking up wins for some time now, though in between they lost a game to the Kolkata Knight Riders. A muscular batting line-up of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen is their main strength, though the bowling attack too has looked sharper since the return of regular skipper and pacer Pat Cummins.

The Titans have built good momentum on the back of four back-to-back wins. Though they looked circumspect in the initial few matches of the season, they have played around their limitations admirably well to surprise stronger teams. Much of that credit would go to their bowling attack, which stepped up to cover for their batting frailties. Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have been disciplined, while Rashid Khan has rediscovered his magic spin.

Playing at their home ground, the Titans will be the favourites, but the Sunrisers can pinch their weak spot, especially if they get to bat first. The Titans’ batting, despite the presence of some fine players, have lacked the punch and so they look shaky against bigger scores. If the Sunrisers can rack up a 200-plus total, Shubman Gill’s team will surely be in trouble.