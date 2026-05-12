Urvil's sixes: A result of hard work, clarity & Mahendra Singh Dhoni's master tips  

Urvil Patel had drawn attention much before he hit the joint-fastest 50 in the IPL.

Around 18 months before his 13-ball half-century against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk on Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat keeper-batter had registered the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian cricketer when he hit a 28-ball ton against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in November 2024.

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Not just that, in the last edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he hammered a 31-ball hundred against Services to be the first batter to record two T20 centuries in less than 40 balls.

Critics may point out that the opposition in both these matches of Gujarat didn’t possess too lethal a bowling attack. Having said so, such relentless big-hitting is

never easy, regardless of the opposition and the conditions on offer.

The 27-year-old, who had made his limited-overs debut at the senior level in January 2018 for Baroda, got off to good starts on a couple of occasions this IPL season. But at the Chepauk on Sunday, Urvil underlined his big-hitting prowess.

“Even when Urvil used to play at the junior levels, he had this ability as a big-hitter, which was noticed by many,” Hitesh Majmudar, manager of cricket operations of the Gujarat Cricket Association, told The Telegraph on Monday. Majmudar, also a former Gujarat pacer, had trained Urvil during one of the zonal camps of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Baroda nine years ago.

Recalling Urvil’s early days, Majmudar said: “I had worked with him in that

zonal camp in Baroda. Since shifting to Gujarat from Baroda, he has been gradually improving.

“In one of Gujarat’s U-25 matches against Rajasthan a few years back, the team required 100-odd in about 10 overs in the fourth innings on a turner. Such was his strokeplay that we managed to reach the target. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar (India ‘A’ player and currently in the Gujarat Titans squad) had featured in that match for Rajasthan after playing Ranji Trophy in the same season.

“So, Urvil’s task was not easy. That game was an indication of his explosiveness.”

On Sunday, en route to his 23-ball 65 that comprised eight sixes and two boundaries, what stood out was his breathtaking strokes over the deep square-leg and deep mid-wicket regions. Whenever the Super Giants quicks erred in length or gave him a bit of room or width, Urvil pounced on them.

“Even on the off side, he’s just as good,” Majmudar pointed out. “His approach, too, has undergone a bit of change.

“Previously, he used to try and hit every ball. But at present, he’s reading his game much better and also trying to play according to the situation. In fact, he’s also reading the situation well.”

Majmudar added: “His wicketkeeping too has improved a fair bit.”

Dhoni advice

Lately, Urvil had a scope to speak to CSK icon and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni following his early dismissals in a couple of games. “We were

sitting together in the dressing room, and I asked Mahibhai, ‘I’m getting out early, so what should I do to convert a good start?’

“He said just one thing: ‘I don’t have any doubt in your skill. Whatever doubt is there, it’s in your mind. So, just stay clear and try to hit the right ball at the right place’,” Urvil said in a video shared by the IPL website.

He followed Dhoni’s advice and reaped rich results.

Urvil was a member of the Titans squad in 2023 but didn’t get a game. In his maiden season for CSK last year, he made only three appearances, but in this edition, it has already been four, with Ayush Mhatre’s injury also facilitating his inclusion.

If he can continue with such robust performances, there will be no dearth of opportunities for Urvil.