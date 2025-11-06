German football legend Lothar Matthaus to visit Kolkata on Nov 16 as global ambassador for Bengal Super League

FIFA World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus, who has been announced as the global ambassador of the upcoming Bengal Super League (BSL), will visit Kolkata on November 16 for a series of events aimed at promoting football in the state.

Matthaus' visit comes ahead of BSL's inaugural season in December and is expected to boost the league's visibility and inspire young footballers of Bengal.

During his stay, the German legend will interact with players, coaches and key stakeholders, highlighting BSL's vision of strengthening Bengal's football ecosystem through international exposure and professional mentorship.

He had last visited Kolkata in January 2010, as part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour when he unveiled the trophy in the city.

Launched in July 2025 and licensed by the Indian Football Association (IFA), the BSL will feature eight franchise-based teams representing key districts -- Sundarban Bengal TVS FC, Burdwan Blasters, Gaurbanga FC, Adamas 24 Parganas FC, Kopa Tigers Bolpur, North Bengal United FC, Howrah Warriors and Bidhannagar FC.

The matches will be hosted across four district venues.

