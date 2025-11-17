Gautam Gambhir says pitch not to blame as India face scrutiny over home Test batting

Gautam Gambhir is sure to face the heat unless the think-tank finds a solution to the batting woes at home.

The Team India head coach admitted there were "no demons" in the wicket and it was about "handling pressure", which none of his batters were able to display in the two innings.

Injured Shubman Gill's absence in the second innings also contributed to the 30-run loss. There was none in the middle-order who could hold the innings together once KL Rahul was done in by a snorter.

"It was not an unplayable wicket, there were no demons," Gambhir said later.

"If you are willing to put your head down and if you have a solid defence, if you have a temperament, you can definitely score runs," he said.

"We keep talking about turning track, but if you look at the 40 wickets, the majority of the wickets went to seamers," Gambhir said. "I don't think it was a tough wicket. It was a wicket where your technique can be judged, your mental toughness can be challenged, and, more importantly, your temperament.

"Because if you are looking to grind, if you are looking to bat long, then you can make runs. But if you are in an attacking mindset, or if you try to play attacking cricket, then it is difficult.

"All the people who have played good defence, whether it is KL Rahul, Temba or Washington, all of them have made runs."

Gambhir is not averse to playing on a similar pitch in Guwahati.

"We've always said that the turning wicket should be where there's very little turn on Day I, so that the toss doesn't become an important factor.

"We've never said that we want to play on a bad wicket or we want to play on rank-turners. Ultimately, if we had won this Test match, you wouldn't even be talking about this pitch.

"So, my point is, we need to improve mentally and skill-wise rather than discussing the wicket... Because wickets are the same for both teams.

"So, whatever we get in Guwahati, we've got the guys to deliver in any condition and on any surface as well."