Environment stays tense before final, India skip customary photoshoot with Pakistan

India and Pakistan are set to clash on a third straight Sunday. This time though the title is at stake — the Asia Cup.

Both captains not shaking hands at the toss, exchange of words between a few players of both teams, and a warning to Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan and fines to pacer Haris Rauf as well as India skipper Suryakumar Yadav for gestures and “politically motivated” statements have also hogged the limelight in the previous two meetings between the two teams.

Based on recent form and performances, India are the obvious favourites going

into Sunday’s final at the Dubai International Stadium. However, this is the first-ever final between India and Pakistan in the history of the Asia Cup. So there’s no baggage of history and that should spice up the contest, alongside the already existing non-cricketing matters.

The scenario seems to be heating up even before the first ball is bowled as Team India refused to do the usual photoshoot with the trophy on Saturday, the eve of the final, owing to Pakistan’s presence.

In such situations, the underdogs seem to be under less pressure compared to the favourites. In Pakistan’s case, they will obviously be going into the final as underdogs. Does that mean India will be under greater pressure?

Unlikely, because India have a far superior side. Yes, India faced a few hiccups on way to their Super Over win over the Sri Lankans on Friday. But even without Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling attack helped the team claw its way back despite Sri Lanka being on the ascendancy for a good period of their response.

For sure, the form and rhythm of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are making a huge difference for India. Kuldeep’s variations and Varun’s accuracy have been a puzzle, which India’s opponents have failed to solve so far in this Asia Cup.

The only concern for India, though, is the hamstring condition of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Bowling just the first over of the Sri Lankan reply on Friday, Pandya left the field and didn’t return.

The preview to the final can be summed up in a simpler way though. Abhishek Sharma. If he gets off to a flying start, half the battle is won for India. Can Pakistan get him out early on Sunday?