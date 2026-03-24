Duckett withdraws from Delhi Capitals deal for IPL 2026, risks two-year ban after late pullout

England opener Ben Duckett has pulled out of IPL 2026 with Delhi Capitals, a move that could lead to a two-year ban under the league’s rules for overseas withdrawals.

Duckett was bought for Rs 2 crore at the auction but has chosen to stay back in England to focus on red-ball cricket after a poor run in the The Ashes and missing the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

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“It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologise to everyone at Delhi that I won’t be coming,” Duckett told Telegraph Sport.

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“I felt it was going to be a great opportunity when I put myself in the auction, and for a franchise like Delhi to pick me up was amazing. I was buzzing. It’s the best competition in the world with the best players, and would have been an amazing experience," he added.

As per rules brought in before IPL 2025, overseas players who pull out after being picked face a two-year ban unless the reason is injury or a medical condition cleared by their home board.

“I don’t know if I’m potentially saying goodbye to the IPL, having never played in it. With the age I am now (31), it might be tough for me, but I hope one day I’m able to represent Delhi. But I’ve thought a lot about this, and know it’s the right decision for my career,” Duckett said.

Duckett played all five Tests in the Ashes but scored 202 runs in 10 innings at an average of 20.20, without a fifty. He said the break will help him reset ahead of England’s Test summer.

“I’ve made this decision on my own accord. I’ve spent a lot of time away from home in different places, and it felt like the best thing for me to do to be ready to play for England is to be here right now, at home, refreshing my mind and body. We all have different journeys, but my journey into the Test team has come from County cricket. I know how valuable that is for me, scoring runs in the Championship and the confidence that gives me going into the rest of the summer," he said.

He said he did not want to rush into the Test season.

“I could have gone to the IPL, spent time on the sidelines, then rushed back into the Test summer. I wouldn't have time to process the winter (Ashes), learn from mistakes, and go back to the drawing board with Notts,” added Duckett, who will work with Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores.

Duckett also apologised for an off-field incident during the Ashes break. “I am sorry for that incident, it was not professional and shouldn’t have happened. There is no hiding away from it," he said.

“My expectations were more (runs) than what I managed (in Ashes), but facing Starc with the new ball at 90mph every innings, was extremely tough work. No one is more frustrated with how I went than me,” Duckett said.