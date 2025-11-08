Chennai Super Kings confirms MS Dhoni’s availability for IPL 2026 amid retirement speculation

Chennai Super Kings have officially confirmed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, putting to rest speculation about the veteran cricketer’s future.

"MS has told us that he will be available for the next season," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Viswanathan said Dhoni continues to play an active role in shaping the franchise’s plans for the upcoming season.

Dhoni has been part of the team’s retention and trade discussions, with a key meeting scheduled next week involving Viswanathan, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and coach Stephen Fleming ahead of the November 15 retention deadline.

The 44-year-old led CSK last season in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, though the five-time champions endured a disappointing campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table.

A five-time title-winning captain (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023), Dhoni’s return in 2026 would mark his 17th season with Chennai Super Kings and his 19th overall in the IPL.