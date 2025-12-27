MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after collapsing on field ahead of BPL match

'Zaki's dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude,' the Bangladesh Cricket Board posted on X

Reuters Published 27.12.25, 05:43 PM
Mahbub Ali Zaki

Mahbub Ali Zaki X/@BCBtigers

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki died on Saturday after collapsing on the field ahead of his team's Bangladesh Premier League game against Rajshahi Warriors in Sylhet, with local media reporting he suffered a heart attack.

Zaki, 59, fell while the teams were warming up. He was rushed to hospital, but news of his death reached the ground after the match had already kicked off.

"Mahbub Ali Zaki's dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude," the Bangladesh Cricket Board posted on X.

Players of both teams observed a minute's silence during the innings break to pay respect.

"We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Dhaka Capitals posted on Instagram.

Bangladesh Cricket Team Bangladesh Premier League
