Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant smash runs in Delhi victory over Gujarat

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant made half-centuries as Delhi pulled off a seven-run win against Gujarat in their Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Friday.

Man of the Match Kohli (77 off 61 balls) and Pant (70 off 79) carried Delhi to a modest 254/9 in 50 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat looked in control at one stage but folded up for 247 in 47.4 overs.

Kohli reached his fifty off 29 balls with 10 fours and a six. He brought up his 85th List A half-century off Ravi Bishnoi, carving the leg-spinner for a boundary over the covers.

A second century on the trot in the tournament looked a certainty but Kohli missed the trajectory as he stepped out to left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal (4/42) and was stumped.

In Jaipur, Rohit Sharma recorded a golden duck, but Mumbai defeated Uttarakhand by 51 runs in a Group C match.

Batting first, Mumbai made 331/7 with useful contributions from keeper-batter Hardik Tamore (93 not out off 82 balls), Sarfaraz Khan (55 off 49 balls) and Musheer Khan (55 off 56 balls). Later Musheer (2/57) also did his bit with the ball.

Uttarakhand managed 280/9 largely due to left-handed opener Yuvraj Choudhary’s run-a-ball 96.

In Ahmedabad, Devdutt Padikkal slammed his second consecutive ton while Karun Nair also scored a run-a-ball 130 not out to guide defending champions Karnataka to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Kerala. They chased down 285 with 13 balls to spare.

Jharkhand bounced back strongly to beat Rajasthan by 73 runs and earn their first points in Group A.

Following a 148-run pounding from Kerala, Tripura have bounced back to beat Puducherry. Swapnil Singh picked up a three-for to skittle them for 150, before Vijay Shankar’s measured, unbeaten 47 saw them home by seven wickets.

In Rajkot, Rinku Singh continued his prolific run with a blistering 106 off 60 balls as Uttar Pradesh cruised to a commanding 227-run win over Chandigarh in Group B.

Aryan Juyal anchored the innings with a composed 134 off 118 deliveries for the winners. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with a brisk 67 off 57 balls as Uttar Pradesh piled up a formidable 367/4.

Batting at No. 5, Rinku provided the late flourish with scintillating strokes in his innings that included 10 fours and four sixes.

Raghuvanshi better

Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi was rushed to a hospital on Friday after a fall while attempting a difficult catch in the outfield in Jaipur.

He suffered a concussion and an injury just below the neck.

The 21-year-old has since been discharged and returned to the team hotel after

scans revealed nothing serious. He hit his face on the turf as he dived forward to attempt a skier from the deep midwicket boundary.