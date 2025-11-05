Cup feat feels unreal to Shafali Verma as last-minute call turns dream into reality

From being hurt for not being picked in the India Women’s squad for the World Cup, to being shocked at the sudden call-up before the semi-final and then the ecstasy of being the Player of the Match in the final, Shafali Verma has had quite a journey.

Speaking on JioHotstar, the 21-year-old World Cup winner said: “When I wasn’t picked initially, it did hurt. But I decided to work harder on my fitness and focus on what I could control. My teammates kept telling me, ‘You’ll be back, just stay ready.’ That belief from them and my family kept me going. To now be standing here as a World Cup winner… it feels unreal.

“When I got the call before the semis, I was honestly just shocked and super happy. Getting a last-minute chance like that doesn’t happen often. I told myself to keep things simple and enjoy the moment. Scoring runs and taking wickets in the final felt like a dream come true. I really believe this was all God’s plan.”

Shafali was called up to join the squad after opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the semi-final with an injury.

Shafali also said the semis win over Australia charged up the team. “It made us believe that we could go all the way.”