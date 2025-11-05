MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Cup feat feels unreal to Shafali Verma as last-minute call turns dream into reality

Shafali was called up to join the squad after opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the semi-final with an injury

Our Bureau Published 05.11.25, 10:39 AM
Shafali Verma with the World Cup trophy

Shafali Verma with the World Cup trophy The Telegraph

From being hurt for not being picked in the India Women’s squad for the World Cup, to being shocked at the sudden call-up before the semi-final and then the ecstasy of being the Player of the Match in the final, Shafali Verma has had quite a journey.

Speaking on JioHotstar, the 21-year-old World Cup winner said: “When I wasn’t picked initially, it did hurt. But I decided to work harder on my fitness and focus on what I could control. My teammates kept telling me, ‘You’ll be back, just stay ready.’ That belief from them and my family kept me going. To now be standing here as a World Cup winner… it feels unreal.

“When I got the call before the semis, I was honestly just shocked and super happy. Getting a last-minute chance like that doesn’t happen often. I told myself to keep things simple and enjoy the moment. Scoring runs and taking wickets in the final felt like a dream come true. I really believe this was all God’s plan.”

Shafali was called up to join the squad after opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the semi-final with an injury.

Shafali also said the semis win over Australia charged up the team. “It made us believe that we could go all the way.”

