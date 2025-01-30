MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 January 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Lahore to host glittering opening ceremony on Feb 16

On February 11, the PCB will launch the renovated National Stadium in Karachi with a ceremony in which President Asif Ali Zardari has been invited as the chief guest

PTI Published 30.01.25, 03:04 PM
A labourer paints during renovation of the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan

A labourer paints during renovation of the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan PTI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in conjunction with the ICC will hold the opening ceremony of the upcoming Champions Trophy on February 16 in Lahore.

A source in the PCB told PTI that chairman Mohsin Naqvi had approved a scheduled list of events prior to the first match of the tournament on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi between Pakistan and New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PCB will officially open the renovated Gaddafi stadium on February 7 for which Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has been invited as the chief guest.

On February 11, the PCB will launch the renovated National Stadium in Karachi with a ceremony in which President Asif Ali Zardari has been invited as the chief guest.

The source said the PCB and ICC were also working out the schedule of the captains press conference and photoshoots. They are likely to be held in Lahore on February 16.

The opening ceremony is scheduled at Huzoori Bagh at the historic Lahore fort in which officials of different boards, celebrities, legends of the game, and government officials will be invited.

The ICC and PCB are yet to confirm if Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, would be travelling to Lahore for the events.

India will be playing their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai as part of a hybrid model deal between the ICC, PCB and BCCI and if they qualify for the final, then the title clash would also be held in the UAE city on March 9.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Take from Kerala, implement in Assam, credit internet: What an idea, Biswa Sarma ji

Assam chief minister implements bedsheets in hospitals with day of the week marked to ensure hygiene through regular change, netizens point out Kerala does it. Both parties are wrong, in a way
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

There has been a cricket revolution in Kashmir Valley after the success of Samad, Salam, Malik

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT