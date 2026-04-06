Bowling in Powerplay or death overs doesn't matter, challenges spur Vijaykumar Vyshak on

Variation of pace and wide yorkers have aided pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak to a fair extent in the ongoing IPL. In the Punjab Kings' back-to-back victories so far, the 29-year-old Karnataka quick, too, has had his share of contribution in the form of five wickets.

Vyshak isn't someone to unleash fiery pace. But even though he hasn't been able to hit the 150kmph-mark yet, he's ready to take on the challenges and bowl at any phase of the game, be it during the Powerplay or the death overs.

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"I think I'm not as fast as people are bowling now. People are bowling 154, 155 (kmph). But I'm someone who can bowl at 140, 143 or 144kmph, and I love challenges. So, it doesn't matter where I bowl," Vyshak said during a virtual media interaction on Sunday.

"It doesn't matter where you get an opportunity to bowl. Also, it doesn't matter if you have to bowl three overs in the Powerplay or all four overs at the death. So, as long as I am contributing to the team and doing what I'm supposed to do, I'm happy with that."

However, given his red-ball aspirations which include wearing the Indian Test cap, Vyshak added that working further on his pace is "of course" on his mind.

Having taken 22 wickets in 18 IPL appearances so far, the current edition has certainly earned the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer maximum returns so far. Has he done anything differently against the Gujarat Titans (3/34) and Chennai Super Kings (2/38)?

"I had the same approach last year as well," Vyshak said. Given the requirements of the team, I want to make sure that I can put in some effort and contribute to its victory.

"I don't see the numbers. Yes, taking wickets is good. I hope I can continue getting those wickets. But getting my process right is more important."