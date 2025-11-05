Capital touchdown for high-fliers: Harmanpreet & team set to meet Prime Minister today

The World Cup-winning India Women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, touched down in the national capital on Tuesday evening for their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The squad members, along with head coach Amol Muzumdar, got a warm reception at the Mumbai airport where a sizeable crowd came to see them off.

However, at the General Aviation Terminal, a specialised dedicated facility at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, there was only a posse of mediapersons present with general public not allowed due to security protocol.

Star Air, a regional airline, operated a special charter flight to carry the team to Delhi from Mumbai.

Upon arrival at IGI, the Indian team members left for the hotel and are scheduled to meet the Prime Minister on Wednesday evening, before dispersing for their respective hometowns.

The felicitation progra­mme will be held at the Prime Minister’s residence.

‘Dream come true’

Two days after their maiden World Cup triumph, the Indian players were still in a dream-like haze, overwhelmed by emotions.

“Personally, it’s a very emotional moment... Because it was my dream since childhood. Ever since I started

playing, it was my dream to win the World Cup one day,” captain Harmanpreet was heard saying in a video posted by BCCI.

“I said all these things from the bottom of my heart. And God heard everything one by one. It’s like magic. I don’t understand how suddenly everything is falling in place. Everything kept happening one by one.

“Finally, we are world champions. I am feeling very relaxed, very humble, so grateful to God, for giving this team, which we have been dreaming of for so many years, and we are living this moment.”

Sunny song next?

Jemimah Rodrigues, one of India Women’s World Cup stars, has reminded Sunil Gavaskar of his promise to sing a duet with her.

Gavaskar, on a television show, had said he wanted to sing with Jemimah if India emerged victorious in the tournament. “If India wins the World Cup, she (Jemimah) and I — if she’s okay with it — will sing a song together. She’ll have her guitar, and I’ll sing a song,” Gavaskar had said.

Jemimah took to Instagram and shared a video message for Gavaskar, saying: “Hi Sunil Gavaskar Sir, I saw your message. You said that if India wins the World Cup, we both will sing a song together. So I am ready with the guitar and hope that you are ready with your mic. Lots of love.”

With inputs from PTI