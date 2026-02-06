Boys to men: U-19 triumph day before T20 World Cup begins raises bar for Sky & Co

There's something deliciously cruel about the timing. Just as Suryakumar Yadav and his men prepare to open their T20 World Cup campaign against the United States in Mumbai on Saturday, a bunch of teenagers half a world away have reminded the nation what peak Indian cricket looks like.

With Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack and expectations sky-high, the senior team now carries an additional burden — living up to the standards set by kids who batted like they were playing a backyard game in Samastipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

India's sixth U-19 World Cup title, sealed with a 100-run demolition of England in Harare on Friday, wasn't just another triumph in the age-group format. It was a statement wrapped in youthful audacity, delivered by a 14-year-old who might just be the most precocious talent Indian cricket has seen since a curly-haired boy from Mumbai took guard at the Wankhede aged 15.

The cricket phenom who wowed WSJ

What do you get when you cross a teenage cricket prodigy with a financial newspaper that usually cares more about bull markets than boundary counts? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The boy from Bihar who has captivated not just cricket tragics but also the suits at The Wall Street Journal, which profiled him last year. It’s a rare honour for a cricketer barely out of school uniforms.

Also Read Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes records with blistering U19 World Cup century

The last time an Indian cricketer generated this kind of buzz at such a tender age, it was Sachin Tendulkar, who would go on to become the god of the game.

It's dangerously early to draw such comparisons (the graveyard of Indian cricket is littered with "next Tendulkars"), but Sooryavanshi's 80-ball 175 in the final, featuring 15 sixes and an equal number of boundaries, wasn't just statistically absurd. It was temperamentally astonishing.

At Little more than a month short of 15, he became the youngest centurion in U-19 World Cup history, reaching his hundred in 55 balls and his 150 in 71. The numbers would make any T20 specialists blush.

He now holds the record for most sixes in a Youth ODI innings (15), surpassing his own previous mark of 14 against UAE. It's as if the boy is in a personal arms race with himself, constantly upping the ante on carnage.

The Wall's invisible hand

Behind this phenomenon stands a reassuring figure: Rahul Dravid. The man they called "The Wall" during his playing days has quietly become Indian cricket's most successful talent sculptor.

As head coach of Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2025, Dravid oversaw Sooryavanshi's entry into professional cricket, carefully managing the youngster's exposure and expectations.

"What gives him power is good bat speed, high backlift, and hand-eye coordination," Dravid observed after Vaibhav's IPL century.

Dravid, who has mentored countless youngsters through India's U-19 and A teams before coaching the senior side, knows better than most the perils of too much, too soon.

He's been deliberate about not overloading Sooryavanshi, allowing the boy's natural game to flourish while quietly installing the guardrails that prevent young careers from careening off the road.

It was Dravid who gave him the platform at Rajasthan Royals, where at 13, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to sign an IPL contract for ₹1.1 crore. By 14, he was the youngest T20 centurion in history.

The captain and his MSD connection

If Sooryavanshi was the final's headline act, captain Ayush Mhatre deserves more than a footnote. The 17-year-old from Mumbai, who led India with a composure that belied his years, has his own compelling backstory.

A Chennai Super Kings find, Mhatre was brought into the yellow brigade as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad during IPL 2025, becoming CSK's youngest-ever debutant at 17 years and 278 days.

His 51-ball 53 in the final's opening partnership with Sooryavanshi — a 142-run stand in just 19 overs — set the tone for India's assault. But Mhatre's real contribution was leadership.

In an age where captaincy can mean little more than moving fielders around, Mhatre showed tactical acumen and emotional intelligence, managing egos in a dressing room full of young alphas.

"Rohit Sharma won the World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur also won it, and now we have won it," Mhatre said at the presentation, explicitly linking his team's success to India's recent senior triumphs. "We just wanted to carry forward the legacy."

The quiet assassin behind the stumps

While Sooryavanshi blitzed and Mhatre marshalled, wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu played the role of reliable lieutenant with understated brilliance.

His 40 off 31 balls in the final was typical of his tournament—not eye-catching, but utterly crucial. Kundu finished as one of the leading run-scorers with steady contributions, but his real value lay in his glovework and his ability to rebuild when wickets fell.

This is a young man who once scored 209 not out against Malaysia in the Asia Cup, who has over 100 centuries to his name since age 10, according to his childhood coach. His 80 against Bangladesh in the group stages showed the same quality that defined India's campaign: maturity under pressure.

Like a good wicketkeeper, Kundu did his best work when you barely noticed him—solid, dependable, always there when needed.

Batting brilliance vs bowling pedigree

Which brings us to the elephant in the Mumbai hotel room where Suryakumar Yadav's senior team is currently holed up: the contrasting strengths of the two Indian sides.

The U-19s won this tournament on the back of their batting. Bowlers did their job, particularly spinners Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel, and pacers Deepesh Devendran and Henil Patel, but nobody is pretending they dismantled opposition line-ups the way India's batters dismantled bowling attacks. The bowling was adequate, functional, par for the course. It was the batting that set this team apart: audacious, relentless, bordering on ruthless.

The senior team, by contrast, possesses arguably the finest bowling attack in world cricket. Jasprit Bumrah, currently operating at a level that makes him the best bowler across formats, leads a pace quartet that also includes the crafty Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj. Add to that Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin, Axar Patel's left-arm accuracy, and the mystery of Varun Chakaravarthy, and you have an embarrassment of riches.

If the kids won by outscoring everyone, Sky and Co. are built to outbowl them. It's a fundamental difference in approach, shaped by different eras and different demands.

For now, though, the baton passes—not literally, but metaphorically—from Ayush Mhatre's boys to Suryakumar Yadav's men. One team has just finished their World Cup journey; another is about to begin theirs.

The kids have set the bar absurdly high. It's now up to the grown-ups to clear it. No pressure, Sky. Just a 14-year-old and his mates showing you how it's done.