Bengal crash out of Mushtaq Ali Trophy as Haryana win despite Shami’s four-wicket spell

Bengal took the field with a powerful bowling attack in a do-or-die encounter against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday, but it was their batters who let them down.

Bengal had to beat Haryana to progress to the Super League stage, but they lost by 24 runs to be knocked out of the tournament.

Haryana (+0.409) finished the group league engagements with 20 points and qualified as the second team from the group behind Punjab (+2.716), who logged the same number of points but had a better net run rate.

With an attack that had top guns Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Shahbaz Ahmed, Bengal could not stop Haryana from posting an impressive 191/9 in 20 overs.

Then, while chasing, Bengal’s middle and lower-middle order performed miserably as they were bowled out for 167.

Shami and Akash Deep actually bowled well.

Shami returned figures of 4/30, while his pace colleague Akash Deep picked up 2/32 in his four overs. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz, however, was wicketless in his four overs and gave away 32 runs. But the other four bowlers — Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Karan Lal and Pradipta Pramanik — all went for 10 or more per over.

Shami finished the tournament with 16 wickets.

With the bat, Abishek Porel (47 off 24 balls) and Writtick (44 off 33 balls) were the only ones who made a meaningful contribution for Bengal.

Brief scores: Haryana 191/9 in 20 ovs (Nishant Sindhu 48; Mohammed Shami 4/30). Bengal 167 in 20 ovs (Abishek Porel 47; Ishant Bharadwaj 2/18, Sumit Kumar 2/25, Anshul Kamboj 2/42). Haryana won by 24 runs.