Be rational: Tamim Iqbal to Bangladesh Cricket Board over participation in T20 World Cup in India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is maintaining a defiant stance of not playing their matches in India during the T20 World Cup, even as the International Cricket Council has dispelled all its fears on the security front.

The ICC has set a Saturday deadline for the BCB to clear their position. The BCB was unilaterally told at a meeting with the ICC that they would have to face the consequences if they didn’t play in India. This will mean forfeiting points, which isn’t unusual in ICC tournaments.

There have been discussions following the BCB’s second letter to the ICC reiterating their stance and a formal meeting could take place on Saturday to sort out the issue.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has already advocated caution. He advised the BCB not to be driven by emotion while deciding on their participation in the T20 World Cup in India.

This wasn’t accepted in the right spirit with a senior BCB official calling Tamim “an Indian agent”. It led to a lot of backlash from the cricket community, including Taskin Ahmed, Momimul Haque and Taijul Islam.