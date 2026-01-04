BCCI takes ‘Fizz’ out of KKR as Mustafizur Rahman's signing sparks political storm

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman following an instruction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the move coming amid political turmoil in the neighbouring country and a downturn in bilateral relations.

The Calcutta-based IPL franchise had bought the 30-year-old left-arm bowler at last month’s auction for ₹9.2 crore. “Fizz” was the only one picked among the seven Bangladesh cricketers at the auction.

However, signing Mustafizur landed the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR in a political storm. Rightwing politicians targeted the actor personally and, citing the anti-India sentiments and attacks on minorities across the eastern border, asked the three-time champions to remove the cricketer from the squad.

Saturday’s development has the potential to impact cricketing ties between the two countries.

It’s, however, unlikely to affect Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup, beginning next month in India and Sri Lanka, keeping in mind the tough stance the International Cricket Council tends to take regarding participation in global tournaments.

As an exception, however, India and Pakistan have been allowed to play ICC events hosted by either country at a neutral venue till 2027.

Bangladesh are slated to play three of their four group league matches at the Eden Gardens and the remaining one in Mumbai. However, the prospect of India-Bangladesh matches being played at neutral venues in future ICC tournaments cannot be ruled out if bilateral relations don’t improve dramatically.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had on Friday announced plans to host a six-match white-ball series against India, but as already reported in The Telegraph on Saturday, the BCCI hasput it on hold. Whether theIndian team plays in Bangladesh will depend on government clearance.

“The BCCI has instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman due to the recent developments...,” Board secretary Devajit Saikia said.

The franchise issued a media statement within afew hours, confirming that “the release has been carried out following due processand consultations, uponthe instruction of the Boardof Control (for) Cricketin India”.

It said the “BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in linewith IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course”.

The BCB refused to react, saying it was waiting for an official communication from the BCCI. The development could tempt the Bangladesh board to raise security concerns with the ICC regarding playing in India.

It is understood that the BCCI had issued the instruction directly to the franchise since the player could have sought legal recourse if the Knights had released him on their own.

KKR had bought Mustafizur following a fierce bidding war, with Delhi Capitals having started proceedings at the auction and Chennai Super Kings later wading into the battle.

Mustafizur had previously represented the Delhi and Chennai franchises as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.