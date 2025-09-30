MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BCCI raises strong objection as India yet to receive Asia Cup trophy, Naqvi unmoved

At ACC AGM, BCCI protested India not being given Asia Cup trophy, but chairman Mohsin Naqvi remained defiant

PTI Published 30.09.25, 08:25 PM
ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi

ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi File

The BCCI on Tuesday raised "strong objection" in the Asian Cricket Council's AGM over India not being presented the winner's trophy of the Asia Cup but the body's chairman Mohsin Naqvi remained defiant by "still not agreeing" to it.

India were not awarded the trophy on Sunday after their refusal to take the silverware from Naqvi, who is also a minister in the Pakistan government and chairman of the country's cricket board.

BCCI vice President Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar were the Board representatives in the AGM here.

The Asia Cup trophy remains in the ACC office and it is still not clear when it will duly reach the members of the winning team.

"India raised strong objection in the ACC meeting today on not handing over of the trophy and the drama by ACC chairman (Naqvi) during the post-match award event," an ACC source told PTI.

"Shuklaji categorically said that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team. It is an ACC trophy and doesn't belong to an individual, he said," the source added.

However, the source said Naqvi "still hasn't agreed to give the trophy."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

