MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 05 September 2025

BCCI hikes Team India's jersey sponsorship rates; potential earnings could top Rs 400 crore

The development comes in the wake of Dream11's exit as jersey sponsor, which was triggered by the government's Online Gaming Act, 2025

PTI Published 05.09.25, 04:27 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Sponsoring the Indian cricket team is set to get costlier with the BCCI raising the amount to Rs 3.5 crore per match for a bilateral series and Rs 1.5 crore for a game in a multilateral event.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, these figures will apply in competitions sanctioned and organised by the ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing industry sources, the report added that these figures are slightly higher than the current rates of Rs 3.17 crore for bilateral games and Rs 1.12 crore for multilateral matches.

Also Read

The development comes in the wake of Dream11's exit as jersey sponsor, which was triggered by the government's Online Gaming Act, 2025.

Following the government's recent Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, the BCCI promptly cancelled the contract of the Indian team's lead sponsor, Dream11.

With this revision, which will come into effect only after the end of the upcoming Asia Cup, the BCCI could potentially earn over 400 crore rupees, though the final figure may be higher depending on the bidding outcome.

The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for the Indian team's title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11's pullout and barred companies dealing in real money gaming and crypto currency from the process due to a government ban on such entities.

The Indian team will be without a title sponsor in the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE as the Board has set September 16 as the last date to submit bids.

Dream 11 recently shut down its real money games due to the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025', which states that "no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) Indian Cricket Team
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China,’ says US President Trump

Trump also posted a photograph of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

In all the hoopla about GST, the four-letter word which is slitting the throat of federalism is cess

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT