Australia defiant in defeat: Head and Renshaw praise Zimbabwe after shock T20 loss

Australia have taken the shock defeat to Zimbabwe on the chin.

Batter Matt Renshaw, their top scorer on Friday, refused to blame the pitch for the loss, praising Zimbabwe’s performance instead, while stand-in captain Travis Head feels that there’s no reason to panic since they have been in such a situation before and yet came out triumphant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head was, of course, referring to their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign that began with back-to-back defeats but ended in triumph.

“We’ve been there before. I said at the toss, we saw it in 2023 with a few defeats and injuries. We have a few guys here who were there in India in 2023, and we’ll look to navigate this situation and use that blueprint,” Head said.

Renshaw, on the other hand, said: “You’ve got to be able to go through different surfaces... They (Zimbabwe) batted really well, got 170 on the board, had wickets in hand to launch at the end and took early wickets. So it’s always tough in a T20 when that happens.”

With inputs from PTI