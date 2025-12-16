Ashwin flags concern over Shubman Gill form for India ahead of T20 World Cup call

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed concerns over Shubman Gill’s indifferent form.

“I am a little concerned. Shubman is not only the opener but also the vice-captain. How will you remove the vice-captain? It is going to be an incredibly tough decision," said Ashwin on 'Ash Ki Baat'.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you have to take that decision, inside this series you can’t bring (Sanju) Samson because it does not look nice to drop the vice-captain. You can ask whether vice-captains have been dropped in the past or not. But he has been taken and should be given a fair run. If he does not perform in the five games, then a decision will have to be made,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin insisted that India should have in place their first XI for the T20 World Cup by now. India will play five more games in January against New Zealand by which time the provisional squad for the World Cup would be announced.

“You should be knowing your best XI and best squad (for T20 WC) by now. I don’t think there are any doubts in the bowling. That department is sealed. Another good message is that Harshit Rana is showing what he is capable of. He is executing what he is good at,” said the off spinner.

Ashwin said that he doesn't want to see Gill making runs at a lesser strike-rate.

“The only question is, if Shubman doesn’t make the runs, should he be there or should Samson be playing. The only unfortunate thing from here on I do not want to see is Gill making runs at a lesser strike rate. That should not happen,” said Ashwin.

Gill made 28 off as many balls in the third T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday.