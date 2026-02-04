Zimbabwe go past the Dutch in warm-up as Richard Ngarava shines with ball

Seamer all-rounder Logan van Beek took three wickets and remained unbeaten on 40 off 31, batting lower down the order. Yet, the Netherlands were on the losing side, as Zimbabwe won their warm-up game by 29 runs at the Premadasa in Colombo on Tuesday.

Van Beek got no support from his other teammates, which made the Zimbabweans' job easier. However, credit has to be given to Ryan Burl, whose unbeaten 50 off 31 balls was crucial to taking the team total to 178/9, after Zimbabwe opted to bat first.

ADVERTISEMENT

They had slipped to 95/6 in the 12th over and had just a wicket in hand with 2.4 overs remaining and the total reading 143. However, braving the situation, Burl showed character and unleashed a few meaty blows to take the team total past 170.

He ensured No.11 batter Graeme Cremer faced no more than just three balls as he led the charge.

The unbroken last-wicket pair earned them 35 runs. With the ball, left-arm quick Richard Ngarava (3/11) was Zimbabwe's best bowler.

In another warm-up match in Colombo, Oman beat Sri Lanka A by five wickets. In Chennai, Nepal defeated the UAE by seven wickets.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 178/9 in 20 ovs (Ryan Burl 50 n.o.; Logan van Beek 3/22). Netherlands 149 in 20 ovs (Logan van Beek 40 n.o.; Richard Ngarava 3/11). Zimbabwe won by 29 runs.