All set for high-stakes clash as India look to extend dominance over Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav was quite clear about his views on the term ‘rivalry’ after India’s six-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Given India’s recent dominance over Pakistan, Surya’s views didn’t seem like an exaggerated statement.

For the time being, India’s clash against Pakistan in their Super Four opener of this Asia Cup is a thing of the past, as they shift their focus to their contest against Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

If India’s record against Pakistan in the recent past is overwhelmingly superior, it’s almost as good versus Bangladesh (16-1). Barring an odd ODI series win at home in late 2022, Bangladesh’s T20I performance against India is the least encouraging.

The Litton Das-led side may be a little more confident going into Wednesday’s clash following their deserving win over Sri Lanka last week. But again, a fair analysis of the skills of both teams will underline India’s superiority in all departments of the game.

Complacency is something India need to avoid in a T20 contest in order to maintain their winning momentum and have one foot in the final. Besides, the Bangladesh team comprises a few in-form players — Towhid Hridoy, white-ball specialist Mustafizur Rahman and skipper Litton himself — who are capable of posing a few problems for Team India.

The side although had an injury scare ahead of the game, with skipper Litton sustaining a back strain during practice on Monday.

Head coach Phil Simmons sounded quite excited about his wards beating India in this Super Four encounter. “Every team has the ability to beat India,” Simmons said on Tuesday, the eve of the game.

“The game is played on the day. It’s not what India have done before. It’s what happens on Wednesday. It’s what happens during that three-and-a-half-hour period.

“We will try to play as best as we can and hope to find chinks in India’s armoury. That’s the way we win games.”

That said, it will be a massive test for Mustafizur as well as the Bangladeshi spinners, given the rhythm with which Abhishek Sharma has been batting upfront and setting the tone for India. His opening partner and good friend

Shubman Gill had also displayed his stroke-making prowess against Pakistan the other evening.

Bangladesh’s tendency to make the silliest of errors against India on the field has often let them down, but the contest has never been shorn of excitement. The heart-stopping last-ball thriller in the 2016 T20 World Cup in Bengaluru is a case in point.

India’s bowling will give them an advantage. To overcome the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah — though he was a tad off colour against Pakistan — will be a huge task for Bangladesh’s batters.

Unless there’s a niggle or sudden injury to anyone, India are likely to go in unchanged, with Sanju Samson’s struggle at No.5 in the Pakistan game being a bit of a concern for the team.

Bangladesh may bring in right-arm quick Tanzim Hasan Sakib for left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam.