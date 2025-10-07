All-rounder who bowled everything: Bernard Julien passes away at the age of 75

Bernard Julien, a member of the West Indies team that won the inaugural World Cup in 1975, has died at the age of 75.

An all-rounder, Julien had scored 26 not out as the West Indies beat Australia in the 1975 World Cup final at Lord’s.

He played 24 Tests and 12 ODIs in his International career. In Tests, he scored 866 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 30.92 and also claimed 50 wickets. He usually bowled left-arm seamers, but could also switch to left-arm wrist spin or orthodox left-arm finger spin.

Julien played one Test at the Eden Gardens, during the 1974-75 series. He dismissed Parthasarthi Sharma in thefirst innin­gs.

“To the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien, we extend our deepest condolences,” the West Indies Cricket Board said in a statement.

“His passing reminds us that a life devoted to purpose never truly leaves us... we hope Bernard knew he was valued and loved by the cricketing family he helped to shape.”

In County cricket, he made 179 appearances for Kent from 1970-77, taking 336 wickets and scoring 3,296 runs.