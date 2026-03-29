Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi lead Kolkata Knight Riders to 220 against Mumbai Indians

Captain Ajinkya Rahane struck a half-century, but it was debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi who stole the show with a 29-ball 51, helping Kolkata Knight Riders post 220 for four against Mumbai Indians in their season-opening Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Rahane made 67 off 40 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes. Raghuvanshi’s innings included six boundaries and two sixes, energising the crowd. Rinku Singh finished unbeaten on 33 from 21 balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opting to bowl, Shardul Thakur was the standout for Mumbai, picking up 3/39.

Also Read KKR vs MI IPL 2026 opener sees new look Kolkata face strong Mumbai Indians test

Kolkata Knight Riders’ captan Ajinkya Rahane was on Sunday forced to leave the field seemingly after suffering cramps in the second half of their Indian Premier League clash here against Mumbai Indians.

In Rahane’s absence, India all-rounder Rinku Singh who was named the vice-captain before the IPL 2026 began, took over the captaincy role.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 220 for 4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 67, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 51; Shardul Thakur 3/39)