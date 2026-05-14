Punjab Kings look to halt losing streak as IPL 2026 playoffs race tightens

Punjab Kings seemed almost almost invincible at the start of this IPL season, winning their first six games besides a washout with Kolkata Knight Riders. But since then they have been in free fall with four consecutive losses.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side now find themselves in a position from where they might drop out of the playoffs race if they fail to arrest the slide.

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A win against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala on Thursday will push them to No. 3, but a defeat will leave them perilously close to being overtaken by Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the standings.

Assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves maintained that despite a few difficult games, there has been no change in the environment of the team and the dressing room, with everybody enjoying a positive outlook.

“It is exactly as what it was when we started. Nothing has changed in the dressing room. We are quite confident about it. Three games are a lot of games, it’s not less, and we hope to do our best,” Gonsalves said on Wednesday.

Mumbai are already out of the playoffs race but are still a force to reckon with given the big names in their side. Hardik Pandya hasn’t travelled to Dharamsala but Suryakumar Yadav is expected to arrive in time and lead them.