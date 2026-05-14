Mumbai Indians feel Hardik Pandya absence as IPL 2026 playoffs hopes collapse

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous season and all-rounder Corbin Bosch blames it on their failure to win the “key moments”.

A last-ball loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Sunday knocked Mumbai out of playoff contention this season, with Hardik Pandya missing the match due to a back spasm. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed that the all-rounder’s back issue “hasn’t settled in yet” after their match against RCB.

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But that hasn’t stopped speculation over Pandya’s fitness. The regular captain

has missed out on three matches this season and is set to sit out of Thursday’s clash too against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.

Pandya’s own form has come under intense scrutiny. In eight matches, MI have managed only three wins while he has contributed only 146 runs and four wickets.

“It’s obviously been tough. Hardik is not only a leader but a fantastic cricketer as well. We’ve missed his presence when it comes to the on-field stuff,” Bosch said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“I’m sure the people that are making decisions and the people that are looking after him are trying to do the best for him and for the team itself.

“It has been tricky but at the same time the game does move forward and we still need to play cricket so it’s one of those things,” Bosch added.

“We just have not put together a complete game. One day it’s been the bowlers who would do well and the batters struggle a little bit or the (next day) the batters do well and the bowlers struggle,” he said.

“The key moments in the game which this team is known for winning, we just haven’t done that this year.”

The South African also pointed to costly fielding lapses.

“Maybe dropping crucial chances at crucial stages of the game that have swung the game in the opposite direction. It’s a multitude of things but at the same time going into each game, we make sure that we leave no stone unturned.”