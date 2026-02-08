Afghans do not mind 'tough' road

Afghanistan are in a tough group in this T20 World Cup, but they are taking it as a challenge.

With just two teams progressing to the Super Eights from each group, Afghanistan face an uphill task in Group D with New Zealand and South Africa being the favourites

to advance.

“In a World Cup, you don’t get things easily, it’s always very tough and that’s the beauty of T20 cricket. You have to pass through the tough lines to achieve something bigger and I feel that’s something which is a challenge for us. If you want to achieve bigger things, you have to go through tough routes,” Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said on the eve of their tournament opener against New Zealand.

“You have to keep that belief in yourself and keep pushing yourself, as we had done in the 2024 World Cup, where we beat big teams. I think the confidence is there, but it’s just about making sure we do the right things at the right time,” he added.

With inputs from PTI