Italy thrash Nepal by 10 wickets for maiden T20 World Cup win in Mumbai

Coach John Davison will eagerly check the front pages of newspapers in Italy on Friday after his team recorded their maiden T20 World Cup success — a thumping 10-wicket win over Nepal on Thursday.

The coach expects cricket to outshine the ongoing Winter Olympics on newspaper pages in Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will be front page news in a lot of countries and a lot of publications in Italy I would imagine... I’m hoping. For us to get that sort of exposure and maybe knock off the Winter Olympics off (to) the back page of the sport would be unbelievable for cricket in the country,” Davison said after Thursday’s Group C game in Mumbai.

Brothers Justin (60 n.o.) and Anthony Mosca (62 n.o.) were unstoppable as Italy, a country without a single natural cricket pitch, chased down a target of 124 with 44 balls to spare. Earlier, Italy’s decision to bowl first paid off with their spinners — Crishan Kalugamage (3/18) and Benjamin Manenti (2/9) — stifling Nepal with regular strikes.

Lanka romp

In Pallekele, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake and Dasun Shanaka cracked half-

centuries as Sri Lanka, the 2014 champions, continued to build momentum with a 105-run win over Oman.

Mendis (61) and Rathnayake (60) stitched together a 94-run partnership for the third wicket after Sri Lanka were asked to bat, and skipper Shanaka provided the late flourish with a 19-ball 50 to take his side to 225/5 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka then struck timely blows to restrict Oman to 120/9 in 20 overs.

Summarised scores

■ Nepal 123 in 19.3 ovs (Crishan Kalugamage 3/18, Ben Manenti 2/9). Italy 124/0 in 12.4 ovs (Justin Mosca 60 n.o, Anthony Mosca 62 n.o.). Italy won by 10 wkts.

■ SL 225/5 in 20 ovs (Kusal Mendis 61, Pavan Rathnayake 60, Dasun Shanaka 50). Oman 120/9 in 20 ovs. SL won by 105 runs.

With inputs from PTI