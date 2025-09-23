A bonus for team: Shivam Dubey chokes Pakistan’s scoring rate, help India regain momentum

In pressure situations, having an extra bowling option always helps. Like it did on Sunday, when India captain Suryakumar Yadav utilised Shivam Dube’s bowling skills to gain the upper hand on Pakistan.

Pakistan were cruising at 91/1 in 10 overs when Surya, having exhausted his other bowling weapons, turned to Dube.

The all-rounder, whose role in the team is basically that of a finisher with the bat, responded to the call superbly, choking Pakistan’s scoring rate. He cramped up Saim Ayub for room to force a mishit from the left-hander and broke a flourishing

stand. Then Dube bowled a slow, wideish off-cutter, which brought about a false shot from opener and half-centurion Sahibzada Farhan.

Dube (2/33) conceded no boundaries off his first three overs, giving away just 16 runs. That’s how India regained momentum in the match.

Quite rightly, Dube’s spell got the validation it deserved from skipper Surya. Hailing Dube’s bowling as “a turning point of the game”, Surya said: “He has been working really hard on his bowling in all the practice sessions, and this was the perfect game where he got an opportunity.

“He always wanted to bowl at least two overs. And the way he delivered, I think he had very clear plans. He bowls to all the proper batters and sometimes bowls with the new ball. So, his preparations are always on point.”

Right through his career, Dube has had few opportunities with the ball. In the last two editions of the IPL, he bowled only three overs for the Chennai Super Kings. But in this Asia Cup, he has utilised the pace of the wicket and varied his length accordingly to succeed with the ball.

“In the IPL, the Impact Player rule is one reason why he doesn’t get to bowl much. But he’s always there to bowl at the nets during practice

so that whenever required, he’s ready to bowl in the game,” a CSK coaching staff member told The Telegraph on Monday.

“The change of pace, length and using the wicket aside, Dube has also worked on his fitness in Mumbai before leaving for the Asia Cup. Besides, being a death-overs batter himself, he tries to bring that experience into play and gauge which areas the batsmen would look to hit. He puts in a constant effort to bowl away from the batter’s hitting arc.”

If Dube continues to deliver with the ball, it will not only boost his confidence, but will also strengthen India’s bowling arsenal.