MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 April 2026

CSK beat KKR by 32 runs to secure second straight IPL win

Rovman Powell (31 not out) and Ramandeep Singh (35) fought well with valiant knocks but could not avert a defeat despite a 63-run stand

PTI Published 14.04.26, 11:49 PM
Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, right, with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad, right, with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. PTI

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs to record their second consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

After putting on 192/5 on board, CSK restricted KKR to 160/7, with Noor Ahmad returning excellent figures of 4-0-21-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rovman Powell (31 not out) and Ramandeep Singh (35) fought well with valiant knocks but could not avert a defeat despite a 63-run stand.

Earlier, Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41) made useful contributions as Chennai Super Kings crossed 190. Ayush Mhatre hit six fours and two sixes to make 38 off 17 balls.

For KKR, Kartik Tyagi took 2/35 with the ball, while Sunil Narine returned figures of 4-0-21-1.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) KKR
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Something may happen in two days', Trump signals fresh Iran talks despite Hormuz blockade

Gulf, Pakistani and Iranian officials also said negotiating teams from the U.S. and Iran could return to Pakistan later this week, though one senior Iranian source said no date had been set
Keir Starmer
Quote left Quote right

Sikh history is British history. We stand firmly against anti-Sikh hatred in all its forms

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT