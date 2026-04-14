CSK beat KKR by 32 runs to secure second straight IPL win

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs to record their second consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

After putting on 192/5 on board, CSK restricted KKR to 160/7, with Noor Ahmad returning excellent figures of 4-0-21-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rovman Powell (31 not out) and Ramandeep Singh (35) fought well with valiant knocks but could not avert a defeat despite a 63-run stand.

Earlier, Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41) made useful contributions as Chennai Super Kings crossed 190. Ayush Mhatre hit six fours and two sixes to make 38 off 17 balls.

For KKR, Kartik Tyagi took 2/35 with the ball, while Sunil Narine returned figures of 4-0-21-1.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.