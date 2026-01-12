MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Chandan Biswas dominates ABP Annual Sports 2026 sprint events with standout wins

Biswas claims 100 and 200 metre titles as Subir Paul excels across categories while teams from manufacturing and digital editorial impress in relay and group events at the annual meet

Our Bureau Published 12.01.26, 07:57 AM
Participants take part in a fancy dress competition during Sunday’s ABP Annual Sports. 

Participants take part in a fancy dress competition during Sunday’s ABP Annual Sports.  Sanat Kr Sinha

Chandan Biswas of Anandabazar Patrika was the Star of the Day in the ABP Annual Sports 2026 held at the ABP Sports Club ground on Sunday.

Biswas won the 100 metre sprint for male employees and spouses. Subir Paul and Sabir Hossain Mondal came second and third, respectively.

Biswas also won the 200 metre race, where Paul was second too. Paul, however, came up trumps in the 100 metres dash for Male Employees and Spouses (above 40 years).

Amrita Tapader of The Telegraph came first in the ‘Basket the Ball’ for female employees. Aniruddha Basu won the event for male employees.

Chandan Biswas of the ABP holds the Star of the Day trophy.

Sunita Koley won the Musical Chair (female employees and spouses), while Manufacturing (Group 1) showed great strength to bag the prize in the Tug of War event.

Manufacturing (Group 2) — comprising Subir Paul, Amit Kumar Palta, Bidyut Karmakar and Asit Maji — won the 4x100 metre relay.

Digital Editorial (Group 1) — featuring Ankita Bhowmick, Kamalika Bhattacharyya, Sramana Majumder, and Swarnali Talukder — won the 4x100 metre relay for female employees.

Sayani Ghatak of ABP Features won the 75 metre race for female employees and was followed by Sunita Koley (ABP) and Adrija Ghosh (The Telegraph, Young Metro).

Debkrishna Mukherjee, former General Manager, Editorial Software Management Department, was the chief guest at the prize distribution.

