CAB set to introduce DRS in Bengal club cricket finals

The Cricket Associ­ation of Bengal is planning to implement the Decision Review System (DRS) in the coming club cricket season.

The matter is at a preliminary stage, and the state association is trying to bring the DRS into effect in the finals of its first-division league and senior knockout (one-day) tournament.

“We’re trying to have full DRS in matches like finals of the league and the senior knockout tournament. We even had it during the Bengal Pro T20 League this year,” CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

Successful implementation of the DRS will be a task of the Sourav Ganguly-selected panel of office-bearers, as Snehasish’s tenure as CAB boss is set to end after the association’s annual general meeting on Monday.

The introduction of the DRS is one way the state association can reduce controversial calls in club cricket, which have often led to some players and a section of club officials misbehaving with on-field umpires. Keeping that in mind, the next dispensation may allot a bigger role to the third umpire with proper use of multiple cameras on-field.

“Going forward, efforts will be made so that even in championship and relegation matches (of the first division league), calls on run-outs, stumping and no-balls can be referred to the third umpire. The third umpire will be able to check them with at least six cameras (on the ground), placed at different angles, before getting back to the on-field umpire.

“This kind of checking (with the third umpire) has happened only in the league final,” a CAB official said.

The club cricket season is likely to begin in November with the JC Mukherjee Trophy.