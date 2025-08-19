Bangladesh, Kazakhstan replace Pakistan, Oman for Asia Cup men's hockey in India

Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have replaced Pakistan and Oman for the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29 as per the schedule released on Tuesday.

Hosts India have drawn China, Japan and Kazakhstan in Pool A, while Pool B comprises Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh.

Malaysia and Bangladesh will get the continental tournament underway with their opening fixture on August 29 before India play China in the first day's last game.

The final, third-place match and 5/6th place classification games are scheduled on September 7.

The Indian government had said that it would provide visas to the Pakistani players for the tournament, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has refused to travel, citing security concerns.

The organisers had in advance approached Bangladesh to fill up Pakistan's place in the eight-team tournament.

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup -- a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup -- was uncertain after the military confrontation with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India had launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan after the terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

