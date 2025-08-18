MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bangladesh likely to replace Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey, India says scenario will be clear in next 48 hours

The Indian government had already said that it will provide visas to the Pakistani players for Asia Cup, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has refused to travel citing security concerns

PTI Published 18.08.25, 02:32 PM
Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Bangladesh is likely to replace Pakistan in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29 if the latter fails to confirm participation in the next couple of days, a top Hockey India official told PTI on Monday.

The Indian government had already said that it will provide visas to the Pakistani players for Asia Cup, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has refused to travel citing security concerns.

The organisers have already approached Bangladesh to fill up Pakistan's place in the eight-team tournament, but Hockey India said the exact scenario will be clear in the next 48 hours.

"The Indian government has already said that it is will willing to provide visas to Pakistani players but if they don't want to come to India, it's not our problem. Bangladesh has already been invited to participate in case Pakistan doesn't come but we will have to wait for two more days to get the confirmation," the HI official said when quizzed about the situation.

"Neither Pakistan or Bangladesh have confirmed anything to us till now. But Bangladesh are likely replacement for Pakistan," he added.

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup -- a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup -- was uncertain after the military confrontation with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India had launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan after the terror attack that killed 26 people. PHF had suggested that the tournament be moved out of India to another venue.

Besides hosts India, the other participating teams in the Asia Cup are China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Oman and Chinese Taipei.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

