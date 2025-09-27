Haris Rauf, Farhan and Suryakumar fined by ICC for code breach during India-Pak clash

Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, the two Pakistani players who were reported by the BCCI for a breach of code during the September 21 match against India in Dubai, have been reprimanded and fined for their actions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC)’s match referee Richie Richardson conducted a hearing on Friday and both were found guilty of a Level 1 offence under the Players Code of Conduct.

The two players’ inflammatory gestures on the field came under severe criticism. Farhan’s gun celebration after his half-century caused a massive controversy, while Rauf made a ‘6-0’ gesture at the Indian fans while fielding near the boundary and even mimicked planes being shot down.

The ICC also reprimanded India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who had dedicated the victory in the September 14 league fixture to “the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack”, and fined him 30 per cent of his match fee. The BCCI is understood to have appealed against the verdict.

Surya is learnt to have pleaded not guilty to the charge and was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.

Farhan is learnt to have denied that the gun-celebration carried a political connotation, and argued that being a Pathan, such celebrations were common in his region.