Neeraj Chopra launches own athlete management firm, ends partnership with JSW sports

Two-time Olympic medallist and javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has ended his decade-long association with JSW Sports to launch his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports.

Chopra had been associated with JSW Sports since 2016, a period that coincided with the most successful phase of his career on the global stage. Announcing the decision, the 27-year-old reflected on the partnership and its impact on his journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I'll always remain grateful for their support and vision," Chopra said in a press release.

"As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey," he added.

The statement noted that both parties were parting ways with "deep respect and pride".

JSW Sports CEO Divyanshu Singh also acknowledged the collaboration and Chopra’s achievements during their association.

"Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose.

"We're immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits," Singh said.

Chopra is the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field, achieving the feat at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He followed it up with a world championship gold in 2023 and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024, in addition to several podium finishes on the global circuit.