Kartavya Bhavan shift leaves little room for ministry libraries in new complex

The design of Kartavya Bhavan, a cluster of modern buildings intended to house government ministries, has afforded very little space to libraries stocked with documents and information considered crucial to policymaking.

The ministries of external affairs (MEA), home affairs (MHA), finance (MoF) and rural development (MoRD) have been shifted to Kartavya Bhavan 3. However, no space has been provided to their in-house libraries, which used to operate from the old buildings.

The libraries of the MHA and the MoF are still functioning from the North Block building, while those belonging to the MEA and the MoRD are now completely online.

Currently, the education and culture ministries are being shifted from the Shastri Bhavan to Kartavya Bhavans 1 and 2. The Central Secretariat Library (CSL) in Shastri Bhavan, the biggest among all libraries of Union ministries and departments, has been provided a meagre 300 square metre space in Kartavya Bhavan 2.

The CSL was started by the British in 1891 as the Imperial Secretariat Library. It contains 8.48 lakh documents, including rare books, government publications, reports and foreign publications and operates from its own building in Shastri Bhavan with a nearly 4,000 square metre space. The CSL, which boasts three big reading halls, serves the secretariat staff of all ministries. Students and researchers also visit the CSL.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), which allots office space to all other ministries and departments, seems to have completely ignored the need for libraries while designing the new secretariat buildings. The CSL and Shastri Bhavan buildings are set to be demolished soon.

Three senior officials from the ministries of culture and education said the CSL was essential for ministries.

“Libraries are part of secretariats across the globe. The CSL is the biggest among all ministry libraries. If it is provided with 300 square meters of space, it will have to close down. It will be a big loss for the secretariat staff and the public,” said an official who often visits the CSL.

Another official said the government had been talking about e-libraries, but some reports and books were rare and available only in the CSL and in-house libraries of ministries.

Several other amenities are also missing in the Kartavya Bhavans. The ministries in the old buildings have sports, yoga and cultural clubs. The new buildings do not have dispensaries and creches like the ones in Shastri Bhavan. They also lack gyms.

The three Kartavya Bhavans that have been constructed so far have no parking

space for two-wheelers, forcing employees to park on the roadside.

Several sanitation and canteen workers have not been accommodated in the new buildings.

The Telegraph had sent an email to MoHUA secretary Katikithala Srinivas on March 3 seeking his comment on the dearth of facilities in the Kartavya Bhavan buildings. His response is awaited.