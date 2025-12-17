India tops global doping list again, World Anti-Doping Agency data exposes deep-rooted problem

India’s doping crisis refuses to fade.

The country has once again emerged as the worst offender among major testing nations in the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Testing Figures Report for 2024, underlining a problem that continues to haunt Indian sport despite years of warnings and promises of reform.

India conducted 7,113 tests last year, 6,576 urine and 537 blood samples, and returned 260 adverse analytical findings. That translates to a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, the highest among all countries that carried out more than 5,000 tests.

India’s record on doping will inevitably weigh on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) when it considers the country’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, placing an uncomfortable question mark over India’s claim of being ready to stage the world’s biggest sporting event.

Confronted with criticism, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) argued that the figures reflect tighter checks rather than widespread misuse.

“...this position may appear concerning at both national and international levels, it is essential to underscore that the figures are a direct outcome of India's intensified anti-doping efforts, marked by expanded testing and stronger detection mechanisms rather than a surge in doping prevalence,” NADA said in a note.

Yet the trend offers little reassurance. In 2023, India’s positivity rate was even higher at 3.8 per cent, with 213 adverse findings from 5,606 tests. The marginal dip in 2024 does little to alter the larger picture.

A comparison with other countries makes India’s position more glaring. China tested 24,214 samples in 2024 and reported a positivity rate of just 0.2 per cent.

The United States conducted 6,592 tests, fewer than India, and recorded a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

Even Russia, which has faced years of global isolation over its doping failures, conducted 10,514 tests and produced only 76 adverse results, a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent.

A handful of countries, including Pakistan and Mongolia, recorded higher positivity rates, but their testing numbers were far lower, making India’s figures stand out even more sharply.

NADA pointed to early signs of improvement in 2025. It said that so far this year it has conducted 7,068 tests, with 110 adverse results, bringing the positivity rate down to 1.5 per cent.

“In recent years, India has witnessed a significant strengthening of its anti-doping framework. To tackle the menace of doping in sports NADA India has not only increased the number of tests but also has increased the emphasis on education and awareness,” NADA said.

“The available data reflects that the overall anti-doping ecosystem is becoming more robust, with improvements visible across testing, awareness, and preventive mechanisms,” it added.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya has repeatedly spoken about cracking down on doping, particularly in athletics and power sports such as weightlifting, which have long been linked to violations.

NADA said it is seeing “greater awareness and enhanced compliance among athletes and support personnel” on anti-doping rules.

“In 2024, around 280 anti-doping workshops were conducted during sports events and training camps, reaching approximately 37,000 participants. Additionally, by December 16, 2025, 329 awareness programs were held, including webinars, seminars, TV sessions, ADEL courses, mega events, engaging competitions and digital campaigns to engage a wider audience,” it said. “These initiatives have contributed to improved understanding of prohibited substances, safe medication practices, and the responsibilities expected under the anti- doping framework.”

The agency also highlighted its ‘Know Your Medicine’ app as a check against accidental violations.

“... (It) enables athletes and support personnel to verify whether any substance or medication contains prohibited ingredients. As of 2024, the app has approximately recorded a cumulative 2,40,000 searches, reflecting its growing adoption as a preventive tool against inadvertent doping,” NADA said.

To deal with contaminated supplements, NADA said it is working with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) to tighten nutrition supplement testing.